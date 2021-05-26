Forest Hills School District to administer Pfizer vaccine

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Forest Hills School District, partnering with Mainline Pharmacy, will provide the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine tomorrow.

The clinic takes place from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Forest Hills School District Field House May 27. It is available to community members and students ages 12 to 18, according to their Facebook page.

To register, head to Forest Hills’ website under their “COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling” button.

All individuals will be required to complete Mainline Pharmacy’s COVID Vaccine Intake Consent Form and bring it with them to the clinic, they said. The forms are available on their website or at the main office of the school.

Parent consent along with a signature is required for those ages 12 to 17 in order for them to receive the vaccine. These forms are also available on the website as well as the main office.

It’s reported the second dose is scheduled to be administered Thursday, June 17, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Those who have questions are asked to speak to Director of Education Lucas Jacobs at 814-487-7613 ext. 3249 or email him at ljacobs@fhrangers.org.