DOH updates order to connect everyone currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine to appointments

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 file photo, frozen vials of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are taken out to thaw, at the MontLegia CHC hospital in Liege, Belgium. The European Commission has secured an agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech for an extra 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to tackle a surge of coronavirus clusters that have prompted border restrictions. The doses are expected to be delivered before the end of March. The EU’s executive arm is worried by the worsening situation in several areas, mainly due to the spread of new variants. It also does not want virus clusters to prompt more border restrictions. The EU has cited Tyrol in Austria, Nice and Moselle in France, Bolzano in Italy and some parts of Bavaria and Saxony in Germany as places where COVID-19 hospitalizations have been on the rise. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The secretary of health signed an updated order making March 31 the date that all vaccine providers should have Phase 1A-eligible Pennsylvanians’ vaccine appointments scheduled, according to a release.

The amended order, which went into effect today, March 16, also requires providers to make appointments with patients outside of their current patient network.

“This order requires vaccine providers to use all reasonable efforts to meet this goal by the end of the month,” Acting Secretary Alison Beam said in the release. “Providers also are encouraged to consider other barriers to vaccination, such as transportation issues, and tackle those so that our most vulnerable can most easily access the vaccine.”

She said when scheduling appointments, providers should think through an equity lens and be aware of times or days that may be easier for different populations to get their vaccination. She suggests leveraging mobile clinic opportunities.

The DOH will be also be updating vaccine allocation information shared on its website so that eligible Pennsylvanians can see which providers have the vaccine, and the variety of ways vaccines are being provided.

In order to fit into these aggressive timelines, the release said the DOH will continue to temporarily focus weekly vaccine first dose allocations to those providers that can administer vaccine most efficiently and effectively under the guidelines of the Feb. 12 order.

This, according to the release, requires that providers:

At a minimum, administer 80 percent of their first doses of vaccine received within seven days of receipt of those doses.

Follow all requirements and recommendations in the COVID-19 Interim Vaccination Plan.

Adhere to the current phase of Pennsylvania’s vaccine rollout, as defined by the department.

Report the following within 24 hours of receipt of inventory or administration of a vaccine: Race, ethnicity, and county of residence for everyone receiving the vaccine; Receipt of shipments of COVID-19 immunization inventory; Reduction in inventory levels as vaccines are administered; and Reconciliation of inventory levels.



All providers that require and request second doses of vaccine will receive them so that people can return to their original provider to get their second dose.

It’s reported that vaccine providers will be receiving nearly 280,000 first/single doses of the vaccine this week and around 242,000 second doses. From December 2020 through March 20, the state has been allocated nearly 4.7 million vaccine doses from the federal government.

Providers in the 66 counties under the DOH’s vaccination plan have administered nearly 4 million doses, including vaccinating more than 1.1 million people over age 65.

Beam said once everyone in Phase 1A has been scheduled, they will work to set up clinics to vaccinate front-line workers.

“This aggressive plan is designed to meet the goals outlined Friday by Governor Tom Wolf and members of the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force to get everyone in Phase 1A scheduled, vaccinate workers in targeted industries and then move to have everyone who wishes to be vaccinated eligible by May 1,” Beam said.

The exclusions to the order are vaccine providers whose provider agreement is with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and facilities owned/operated by the federal government.