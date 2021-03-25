COVID-19 vaccines available at Bald Eagle Area School District

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19, according to an analysis by U.S. regulators Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration’s scientists confirmed that overall, it’s about 66% effective and also said J&J’s shot, one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two, is safe to use. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bald Eagle Area School District is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic March 30 with appointments still available.

The clinic starts at 4 p.m. in the auxiliary gym of the high school (751 S. Eagle Valley Rd, Bellefonte). This is open to individuals who are eligible under Phase 1A of the vaccination process. To see if you qualify under Phase 1A, you can use the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s eligibility tool.

Appointments are first come first serve. To register for an appointment, you can fill out the vaccine registration form online. If you are unable to schedule an appointment but still need a COVID-19 vaccine, you can visit the sites of the Moshannon Valley Pharmacy or the Boalsburg Apothecary to be placed on the waitlist.

THINGS TO KNOW BEFORE THE APPOINTMENT

Before arriving at the vaccination clinic, patients should fill out the necessary prescreening form. Patients should be prepared to stay for at least 15 minutes after they receive their vaccination for observation. A driver’s license and insurance card should be brought to the appointment. If you are on Medicare, please bring your red white and blue Medicare card, even if you are on an advantage plan.