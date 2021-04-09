COVID-19 vaccines available at Altoona VA

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Altoona VA now has COVID-19 vaccinations available.

Commander Lloyd Peck with the Blair County War Veterans Council served our country as a United States marine and over the last year with the COVID-19 pandemic, he feels like he’s been in the fight of his life until he got the shot.

“I got both shots and I didn’t have any reflexes from it or anything like that and I feel good,” Peck said.

The VA will have a walk-in clinic April 14 at the Altoona VA from 4 to 7 p.m. They also have a walk-in clinic at State College from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. next Saturday, April 17 and again back in Altoona VA April 18 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

With more than 10,000 veterans living in Central Pa, the VA said they are stocked with COVID-19 vaccines and they are encouraging everyone to come to Altoona or State College to get one. Dr. Richard Magee, Chief of Staff for the Altoona VA said they cover 14 counties in the area and they are ready, willing and able to provide shots.

“Now we are allowed to give them to not only veterans but their spouses and caregivers,” Dr. Magee said. He said he believes if they vaccinate 80 to 90% of local veterans, the local pandemic would end.

For more information on the vaccine clinics and information on scheduling, you can visit the VA’s COVID-19 vaccine website.