COVID-19 vaccine clinics on deck in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two COVID-19 vaccination clinics will open March 25 and 26 in Somerset County.

Representatives of the Cambria/Somerset COVID-19 task force came together to make hundreds of COVID-19 vaccines available for Somerset County residents Thursday and Friday. The task force collaborated with Mainline Pharmacy, Somerset County, 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health, Meyersdale Area School District, and Somerset Area School District to make the event possible.

The Somerset vaccination clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 25 at the Somerset Golden Eagle Stadium Field House. The address is 511 S. Franklin Ave, Somerset.



The Meyersdale vaccination clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 26 at Meyersdale High School. The address is 1349 Shaw Mines Road in Meyersdale.

These vaccinations will only be available for individuals classified in Phase 1A. This is free of charge and as of Wednesday evening, spots are still open. To register, you can visit Mainline Pharmacy’s COVID-19 vaccine scheduling site. If you do not have internet access, you can call the Somerset Mainline Pharmacy at 814-445-6511.