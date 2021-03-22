Mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held at Jaffa Shrine Center

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mainline Pharmacy plans to hold a large COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Jaffa Shrine Center starting March 30.

They expect to start with 1,200 vaccinations March 30 and will continue to expand that number over the next several weeks. According to a news release, Mainline plans to hold the clinic regularly at the Jaffa Shrine Center (2200 Broad Ave, Altoona) “for the foreseeable future.”

The COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to Pennsylvanians in Phase 1A of the vaccination plan in accordance with guidelines set by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Mainline said they stand ready to vaccinate “tens of thousands more Pennsylvanians” when the state moves to Phase 1B.

Anyone who would like to make an appointment for the vaccine, you can do so on Mainline Pharmacy’s website. Participants are encouraged to check the website frequently if appointments are unavailable as they continue to add new appointment slots.

APPOINTMENTS BY PHONE

If you do not have internet access, you can make an appointment by calling the following Mainline Pharmacies: