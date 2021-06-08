COVID-19 Temporary Emergency Ordinance repealed by Ferguson Township board

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Ferguson Township Board of Supervisors voted to repeal the township’s COVID-19 Temporary Emergency Ordinance.

The vote happened Monday, June 7, according to the press release. The vote to cancel the emergency ordinance that required wearing face coverings and other regulations that were in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 was passed unanimously and went into effect immediately, the release said.

This will allow Ferguson Township residents, business owners and visitors to follow the new CDC guidance.

Fully vaccinated people will have a choice on masking unless required by a business or organization, and unvaccinated people are still required to wear a mask for now.

Pennsylvania of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam announced that the Commonwealth’s mask order will be lifted by June 28 or when 70 percent of adults get their second dose, whichever comes first, the release said.

Currently, all Pennsylvania adults and children ages 12 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information regarding vaccines, visit the Department of Health’s website or WTAJ’s Vaccinate Central Pa. page.

For questions toward Ferguson Township, call 814-238-4651.