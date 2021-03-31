Conemaugh hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics in April

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Conemaugh Health Systems will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics starting April 6 for Pennsylvanians who are eligible at that time, including frontline workers identified in the recent eligibility change.

This includes law enforcement, firefighters, grocery store workers and food and agriculture workers. Individuals in Phase 1A of the vaccination plan conducted by the Pennsylvania Department of Health can receive a vaccine at this clinic as well.

Groups that will be eligible in the coming weeks can start to book their vaccination appointments now.

WHERE AND WHEN

Appointments will be at the East Hills Outpatient Center (1450 Scalp Ave. Johnstown) on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout the month of April.



In addition, there will be another vaccination clinic at the Johnstown Galleria (500 Galleria Drive) April 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This clinic is being held by the Conemaugh Health System and Cambria County Emergency Management Agency (EMA). This specific clinic will offer over 1,100 vaccination to anyone over the age of 16. It will be on the lower level of the mall between Boscov’s and Shoe Dept. Encore. Second dose appointments will be scheduled for May 17 at the same location.

HOW TO REGISTER

Due to the high demand and limited supply, advanced registration is required to receive a vaccine. No walk-up appointments will be available. There is a dedicated phone line for scheduling vaccinations at 814-410-8400. Phone scheduling will be limited to two registrations per caller to accommodate as many patients as possible.

Any patient that is a user of Conemaugh’s MyChart software will be notified there about available openings. Existing MyChart users do not need to proactively take any steps to request a vaccination, but should monitor their account and email associated with the account to stay tuned for updates. Anyone who does not have a MyChart account but would like to do so can register on Conemaugh’s website.