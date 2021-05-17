Conemaugh Health System vaccinating children age 12 and older

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Conemaugh Health System (CHS) will begin scheduling vaccinations for children age 12 and older at the Conemaugh East Hills Outpatient Center on Scalp Avenue.

The Pfizer vaccine is approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use in individuals ages 12 and older and recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics, according to the CHS press release. They will distribute the vaccine Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

An adult must be present to make the medical decisions on behalf of the minor ages 12 to 17 for both doses.

“Studies have found that the COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective in protecting against symptomatic disease and does not present any major safety concerns for children and adolescents 12 and older,” Chief Medical Officer of CHS Elizabeth Dunmore, MD, said in the release. “Parents with concerns about vaccinating their children are encouraged to talk to their family doctor, pediatrician or primary care physician for further guidance.”

Appointments can be made by calling 814-410-8400. CHS said no walk-up appointments are available.

Free parking is available onsite and free public transportation is available via CamTran, the release said.