Cambria/Somerset COVID-19 Task Force to roll out 500 free vaccines to elderly

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Representatives have come together to form the Cambria/Somerset COVID-19 Task Force, which will help distribute vaccines across both counties beginning with high-risk individuals.

Richland Family Health Center (RFHC) and Johnstown Housing Authority (JHA) have come together to vaccinate residents of Vine Street Tower, Connor Tower and Town House Tower Saturday, March 13, according to a press release.

It’s reported that approximately 500 of the elderly or disabled residents will have the chance to receive the COVID-19 vaccination for free in community rooms.

CEO of RFHC William Kurtycz offers special thanks to JHA, UPJ Nursing, 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health and 1889 Foundation for their teamwork in making this possible.

Both RFHC and JHA will continue to work in partnership to expand vaccination opportunities to the other public housing communities, according to the the release.

The Task Force members include vaccine providers, Cambria County Department of Emergency Services, Somerset County Department of Emergency Services, county/state/federal representatives, social service agency representatives and grassroots organizations.

“Members are actively coordinating vaccination efforts, especially efforts to reach the most at-risk and vulnerable residents in both counties,” the release said.

Highlands Health, Mainline Pharmacy, Conemaugh Health System and Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber have announced several other clinics are being held over the coming days and weeks.

For the members of the community that lack internet access to find vaccine opportunities, the Task Force is putting together print material of all regional vaccine providers’ phone numbers and websites that will be distributed.

Online COVID resources can be found on the In this Together Cambria website.

For more information about the Task Force, contact Jeannine McMillan of the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health at jeannine.mcmillan@jefferson.edu or call 814-535-5156.