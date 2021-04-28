Bryce Jordan Center vaccine clinic to resume scheduled operations

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) and Department of Health (DOH) Wednesday announced that the Regional Vaccination Clinic at the Bryce Jordan Center on Penn State’s University Park campus will resume operations as scheduled on Thursday, April 29, offering both the two-dose Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine.

“Our goal is to make it as convenient as possible for anyone who wants to get vaccinated by offering both Moderna and J&J and not requiring an appointment,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “I would encourage anyone in Centre County and the surrounding area to take advantage of this opportunity to make an appointment, or walk in to get their vaccine.”

Starting April 29, those who go to the vaccine clinic will be able to choose between either the two-dose Moderna vaccine and the single-dose J&J vaccine. While appointments are encouraged, walk-ins are also welcome. The clinic is open to everyone, regardless of county of residence.

Dates and hours of operation are as follows:

Thursday, April 29: 12:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, April 30: 12:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 1: 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 2: 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, May 3: 12:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments can be scheduled online or by calling 1-844-545-3450.

