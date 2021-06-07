Bryce Jordan Center vaccine clinic enters final week of operation

FILE – In this April 30, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist fills a syringe from a vial of the Janssen, Johnson & Johnson, COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp, Belgium. The U.K. has authorized for use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The approval of the single-dose shot comes amid growing concerns about a rise in new infections of the virus variant first identified in India. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Bryce Jordan Center on Penn State’s University Park campus will be open from June 8 to 14 for its final week of operations, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH).

All vaccine administration for this clinic will be on a walk-in basis; no appointments will be scheduled. This is open for anyone who wants to be vaccinated and you do not need to be a Centre County resident to receive the vaccine, according to the DOH.

BJC VACCINE CLINIC SCHEDULE

Tuesday, June 8: 12:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 9: 12:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 10: 12:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, June 11: 12:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 12: 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 13: 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, June 14: 12:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The clinic will be administering the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Anyone who receives the first dose of the Moderna vaccine at this clinic will receive information on how/where to get the second dose.

“Getting vaccinated adds the best protection against this virus making our communities a safer place to go back to the activities we have may missed over the past year,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “We will continue to work with the thousands of vaccine providers across the state to ensure vaccine is available to those who want it.”