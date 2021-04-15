Bryce Jordan Center vaccine clinic switching to Moderna

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The pausing of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus shot put the vaccine clinic at the Bryce Jordan Center on hold. However, the clinic Thursday will be open.

Pennsylvania’s Emergency Management Agency reports the location will be administering the two-dose Moderna vaccine. It operates five days a week from Thursday through Monday.

On weekdays, its hours are noon to 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

If you already have an appointment for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, you’re asked to keep it.