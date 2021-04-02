Altoona VA Medical Center: veterans, spouses, caregivers are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center released a statement that said veterans, spouses, caregivers and CHAMPA beneficiaries are now able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Those eligible can receive the vaccine at the medical center and affiliated clinics. They said in their release that this now includes veterans who served in the National Guard, Reserves and those with an other than honorable discharge status

“This is the first time the VA has ever expanded health care to this part of our community,” Sigrid Andrew, medical center director, said. “It’s our commitment to providing the best possible care for our Veterans and their families.”

Registration for the COVID-19 vaccine can be found online at the VA’s website.

They ask that anyone seeking a vaccine sign up online before showing up at a VA facility. Once registered, they will be contacted for an appointment.

For more information, call Voluntary Services Supervisor John Clay at 814-943-8164 or 814-207-7658.