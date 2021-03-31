All Pa. residents will be eligible to schedule a vaccine starting April 19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Wednesday announced a new, updated timeline for COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Pennsylvania.

Starting today, March 31, workers in law enforcement, firefighters, grocery store workers, and food and agriculture workers are immediately eligible to register for a vaccine appointment.

Starting April 5, all individuals in Phase 1B will be eligible to start scheduling appointments.

Starting April 12, all residents in Phase 1C will be eligible to start scheduling appointments.

And finally, on April 19, all Pennsylvania residents age 16 and older will be eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment.

Today we're announcing a timeline for Pennsylvania's accelerated three-week vaccine rollout.



All Pennsylvanians will now be eligible for the COVID vaccine by April 19.



See the latest information and find an appointment near you when you're eligible: https://t.co/4UeI1Bx6rO. pic.twitter.com/6aLLOpsDOh — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) March 31, 2021

This announcement comes days before some COVID-19 mitigation efforts are set to be lifted.

“It is important to remember that eligibility does not guarantee an immediate vaccination appointment,” Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam said. “Vaccine providers are ready and eager to get a shot in the arm of every person who wants one while we continue to aggressively advocate for more vaccine.”

“President Biden has asked us to make every adult eligible for vaccination with the vaccine he is providing,” said Sen. Art Haywood. “We can do it, we can make the change. We can get more vaccine to Southeast PA and across the commonwealth and target vaccine, so no one is left out.”

The Department of Health has a tool that allows individuals to find vaccine providers near them. Click here to find a provider near you.