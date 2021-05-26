Gov. Wolf: 70% of 18 and older in Pa. received first COVID-19 vaccine dose

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 19: Governor of Pennsylvania Tom Wolf speaks on stage during Pennsylvania Conference For Women at Pennsylvania Convention Center on November 19, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Pennsylvania Conference for Women)

On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced that 70% of Pennsylvania’s population ages 18 and older have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, saying that the commonwealth has hit a “significant milestone in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Pennsylvania is the 10th state in the nation to reach the goal.

According to a news release from the Governor’s Office, 52.7% of the 18 and older population are now fully vaccinated. The commonwealth is set to lift the mask mandate when 70% of the 18 and older population is fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Pennsylvanians have come together to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy and safe. The selflessness is now reflected in vaccination rates throughout the commonwealth. The vaccines are our best defense against this deadly virus. The light is shining bright at the end of this tunnel, but we must continue to stay the course. I encourage everyone to show up for their second vaccine appointment and take pride in doing your part to help protect individuals who are unable to get vaccinated. Governor Tom Wolf