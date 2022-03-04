WTAJ — Insulin prices might be dropping soon in the United States thanks to a non-profit drug-making company based in Utah.

Civica RX announced plans to make and sell insulin in the U.S. at $30 or less for a vial and no more than $55 for a box of five pen cartridges.

That price is roughly 10 times cheaper than current name-brand products. During President Joe Biden’s State of The Union address on March 1, he called for a price cap on insulin to be $35.

“Diabetes is arguably America’s most expensive chronic condition, and it is heartbreaking that millions of

people are rationing their care and putting their lives at risk because they can no longer afford insulin,” said

Dan Liljenquist, Board Chair of Civica and the innovator behind Civica’s non-profit business model.

If approved Civica will produce three insulins – glargine, lispro, and aspart which are interchangeable with Lantus, Humalog, and Novolog respectively. All three will be available in both vials and prefilled pens with Civica co-developing and manufacturing the drug products.

If Civica is approved, they could start making and selling insulin products as early as 2024.

The insulins will be manufactured at Civica’s state-of-the-art 140,000 square-foot manufacturing plant,

being built in Petersburg, Virginia which will ultimately have the capacity to produce a substantial amount of insulin needed in the United States.

For more information visit Civica’s website.