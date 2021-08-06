Yelp adds filter for COVID-19 vaccine status at businesses

(WTAJ) — Yelp announced yesterday that it’s adding a new feature that will allow consumers to see how businesses are operating as pandemic guidelines continue to evolve.

There will be two attributes: “proof of vaccination required” and “all staff fully vaccinated,” according to its press release.

“Yelp’s content guidelines require that all reviews be based on a first-hand consumer experience,” the website states. “However, in recent weeks, we’ve seen a rise in reviews focused on people’s stance on COVID vaccinations rather than their actual experience with the business.”

By implementing the “proof of vaccination required” and “all staff fully vaccinated,” Yelp said it is way of protecting business from “review bombing.”

For businesses to communicate their vaccine requirements, log into your Yelp for Business account and follow these steps:

Go to the Business Information section

Click Add (or Edit if you have existing content here) next to “Amenities and more”

Click Yes next to the attribute you’d like to turn on

Click Save Changes

Businesses may also add “masks required” and “staff wears masks” attributes through their account as well.

For more information, head to Yelp’s website.