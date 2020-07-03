Wolf Administration Shares Food Safety Tips to Help Prevent Foodborne Illnesses

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — As Pennsylvanians enjoy outdoor family cookouts and picnics this Fourth of July weekend, the Wolf Administration is informing Pennsylvanians to take proper steps to prepare food safely to help prevent further spread of COVID-19.

It is important to wash your hands properly before handling food to protect yourself from dangerous foodborne illnesses. It is also essential that foods are cooked and stored at the appropriate temperatures. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine



One in six Americans contract foodborne illnesses or food poisoning through contaminated foods or beverages. The Department of Health recommends the following tips to prevent foodborne illnesses: