Wolf Administration Shares Food Safety Tips to Help Prevent Foodborne Illnesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — As Pennsylvanians enjoy outdoor family cookouts and picnics this Fourth of July weekend, the Wolf Administration is informing Pennsylvanians to take proper steps to prepare food safely to help prevent further spread of COVID-19.
It is important to wash your hands properly before handling food to protect yourself from dangerous foodborne illnesses. It is also essential that foods are cooked and stored at the appropriate temperatures.Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine
One in six Americans contract foodborne illnesses or food poisoning through contaminated foods or beverages. The Department of Health recommends the following tips to prevent foodborne illnesses:
- Use a food thermometer to make sure food is thoroughly cooked to kill dangerous bacteria, particularly when grilling raw meat;
- Never cross-contaminate one food with another. Always keep foods separated, especially raw and cooked meats;
- Always refrigerate leftover food if it won’t be eaten within two hours;
- If the temperature is above 90 degrees, food should not sit out for more than one hour;
- Thoroughly clean fruits and vegetables by rinsing them under running water to remove all visible dirt;
- Remove and throw away the outermost leaves of lettuce or cabbage;
- Always wash your hands with soap and warm water before preparing or handling food;
- Do not thaw foods at room temperature (such as on the counter) because bacteria can multiply at these temperatures. Instead, thaw foods in the refrigerator or in the microwave immediately before cooking;
- Never prepare or touch food for others if you are sick;
- Never change a baby’s diaper while preparing food; and
- Report any suspected foodborne disease outbreaks immediately to a healthcare provider.
- Common symptoms of foodborne illnesses are diarrhea, nausea, stomach cramps, and vomiting.