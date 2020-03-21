Wolf Administration delays enforcement of non-life-sustaining business shut down

Breaking News
Coronavirus case confirmed in Centre County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Friday Evening, the Wolf Administration announced delayed enforcement of all non-life-sustaining businesses that were ordered to close their physical locations by March 19, at 8 p.m. to help reduce the spread of COVID-19

“This order stands, only the enforcement timing will change and become effective on Monday, March 23, at 8:00 AM.” a release stated.

Enforcement was originally to begin on Saturday at 12:01 a.m.

According to the release, this delay comes after a high volume of waiver requests were submitted.

The release goes on further to say “Those businesses requesting clarification on whether they are defined as life-sustaining should check this list, email the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) customer service resource account at ra-dcedcs@pa.gov, or call 1-877-PA-HEALTH and select option 1 to reach DCED staff. For businesses that determine from the list that they are non-life sustaining, but would like to seek a waiver, there is an online waiver application.”

The full release can be viewed here

