Wingate Elementary temporarily closes over COVID-19 cases

WINGATE, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Wingate Elementary has reported another confirmed COVID-19 case along with 3 teachers, 4 paraeducators, and roughly 50 students who are already quarantined.

Superintendent Scott Graham has decided to close the school, effective Wednesday, Nov. 18, and as of now, they will reopen on Dec. 1.

You can read the full message from the Superintendent below:

We had our first confirmed case of an employee contracting Covid-19 at Wingate Elementary. After contact tracing, including the other cases we have there, we now have 3 teachers, 4 paraeducators, and approximately 50 students who are quarantined. As a result, I am closing Wingate Elementary effective tomorrow, Wednesday, November 18 and reopening the school on Tuesday, December 1.

Students will begin remote learning tomorrow at home. This process will be the same as when we closed the school earlier this year. I realize that this is a hardship for many parents but due to the circumstances and the number of adults under quarantine along with the increased number of cases, I feel this is in the best interest of the students and staff at Wingate Elementary. Those individuals that are required to quarantine have been contacted.

School will continue today and students will be sent home with their computers and items necessary to work from home. If you would like to pick up your child prior to the end of the school day today, please contact the school’s office so that your child’s teacher can have their computer and other items needed ready for you when you pick up your child.

I want to thank you for your support and understanding as we work our way through this.

Sincerely,

Scott V. Graham

Superintendent