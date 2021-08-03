What stores are requiring masks for employees despite vaccination status?

(WTAJ) — After the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reversed its course on wearing masks indoors, major retailers are starting to require their employees to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC made the decision July 27, citing a spike in the Delta variant of COVID-19 cases. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said vaccinated people have the potential to spread the virus to others.

Many retailers waived the mask requirement for vaccinated customers in May, including Walmart and Target.

1. WALMART

Walmart is requiring all of its employees to wear masks in high infection rate areas. This includes employees that are vaccinated.

2. TARGET

Face coverings are required for Target employees starting Aug. 3. Face masks are strongly recommended for guests in areas with substantial or high-risk transmission, which is defined by the CDC. Target said they will continue to follow all local mandates and monitor guidance from the CDC.

3. MCDONALD’S

McDonald’s states on its website that wearing gloves and masks/face coverings is standard in all U.S. locations for employees who interact with customers. McDonald’s is also making masks available for customers in areas where they are still required under local mandates.

4. GIANT EAGLE

Employees at Giant Eagle will start to wear face coverings again Aug. 4, regardless of vaccination status. They are strongly encouraging customers to wear masks as well, but it is not required.

5. STARBUCKS

Starting Aug. 5, all company-operated store partners are required to wear face coverings on shift regardless of vaccination status. Customers are strongly encouraged to wear them while visiting Starbucks locations.

6. DUNKIN’

All employees and guests are required to wear face masks while visiting Dunkin’ locations starting Aug. 5. Dunkin’ said the simple step to wear a face-covering will help to provide a safe environment for guests, franchisees and restaurant employees.

7. HOME DEPOT

Home Depot started requiring face masks while indoors for their associates, contractors and vendors at all U.S. locations. Home Depot said they will ask customers to wear masks while in their stores and will continue to offer masks to those who don’t have one.

8. LOWE’S

Lowe’s also started requiring face masks Aug. 2 at all U.S. locations for vaccinated and unvaccinated employees. Lowe’s will have signs encouraging customers to wear masks and free masks will be available for customers upon request.

9. SAM’S CLUB

Sam’s Club is following CDC guidance and requiring face coverings while working indoors for all associates. This includes stores, clubs, distribution centers, fulfillment centers and campus offices.

10. KOHL’S

As of Aug. 3, all Kohl’s store associates that are in a county the CDC deems to have a high or substantial level of transmission must wear a mask while in the store. Kohl’s will continue to follow state and local mask mandates.

“We continue to encourage Kohl’s associates to get the COVID-19 vaccine and are providing resources to help them do that,” they said in a statement.