Weis Markets offering Pfizer vaccine to children 5-11

(WTAJ) — Weis Markets will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 in all 132 of its in-store pharmacies by Nov. 10.
Other Weis pharmacies will be offering the vaccine as early as Nov. 5.
PA LOCATONS OFFERING VACCINES NOV. 5
|CITY
|COUNTY
|PHILIPSBURG
|CENTRE
|BELLEFONTE
|CENTRE
|LEBANON
|LEBANON
|EPHRATA
|LANCASTER
|ELIZABETHTOWN
|LANCASTER
|WILLOW STREET
|LANCASTER
|JERSEY SHORE
|LYCOMING
|HARRISBURG
|DAUPHIN
|DINGMANS FERRY
|PIKE
|NANTICOKE
|LUZERNE
|MIFFLINTOWN
|JUNIATA
|HAMBURG
|BERKS
|OLEY
|BERKS
|SCHNECKSVILLE
|LEHIGH
|ALLENTOWN
|LEHIGH
|WELLSBORO
|TIOGA
|MECHANICSBURG
|CUMBERLAND
|SELINSGROVE
|SNYDER
|NORRISTOWN
|MONTGOMERY
Vaccines are available by appointment. Parents can make an appointment for their children on Weis’ website.
