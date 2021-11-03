Weis Markets offering Pfizer vaccine to children 5-11

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTAJ) Weis Markets will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 in all 132 of its in-store pharmacies by Nov. 10.

Other Weis pharmacies will be offering the vaccine as early as Nov. 5.

PA LOCATONS OFFERING VACCINES NOV. 5

CITYCOUNTY
PHILIPSBURGCENTRE
BELLEFONTECENTRE
LEBANONLEBANON
EPHRATALANCASTER
ELIZABETHTOWNLANCASTER
WILLOW STREETLANCASTER
JERSEY SHORELYCOMING
HARRISBURGDAUPHIN
DINGMANS FERRYPIKE
NANTICOKELUZERNE
MIFFLINTOWNJUNIATA
HAMBURGBERKS
OLEYBERKS
SCHNECKSVILLELEHIGH
ALLENTOWNLEHIGH
WELLSBOROTIOGA
MECHANICSBURGCUMBERLAND
SELINSGROVESNYDER
NORRISTOWNMONTGOMERY

Vaccines are available by appointment. Parents can make an appointment for their children on Weis’ website.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss