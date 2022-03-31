(WTAJ) — Weis Markets made an announcement Thursday that its pharmacies are now offering second booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The second booster doses are available to adults 50 years old and over as well as immunocompromised people as young as 12 years old, following the recent FDA approval and CDC authorization. The second booster can be administered four months after the first booster dose.

The doses will be administered within the in-store pharmacies at no charge to customers. Also per FDA and CDC guidelines, Weis said customers may opt to receive a vaccine from a different manufacturer than their initial vaccination.

“The second booster dose offers an increased level of protection to people aged 50 and above, particularly those over 65 years old. Immunocompromised individuals 12 years old and older are also eligible for the second booster,” Weis Markets’ Vice President of Pharmacy Rick Seipp said. “This increased protection is designed to protect people and prevent serious COVID-19 infections requiring hospitalization. Our in-store pharmacy immunization program offers customers a quick and convenient option.”

Customers can schedule an appointment with a Weis Market certified immunized online at weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services. Depending on availability and schedules, walk-in appointments are also welcome.

Additionally, Weis said at-home COVID-19 antigen tests are available at Weis Markets stores.