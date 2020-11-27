Website rates COVID-19 precautions in State College businesses

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year, but with COVID-19 still a threat, some shoppers may feel hesitant visiting businesses. A recently developed website out of Centre County is working to make you more comfortable, so you know what to expect before you go.

6ish provides reviews of local businesses in State College with a 2020 twist: rating social distancing and COVID-19 precautions based on comfort level.

Three State College residents, Jason Browne, Kathy Fahy, and Scott Yabiku, launched the website with the mission to support their community through the pandemic.

“We were seeing how these businesses were really struggling to survive and they really wanted people to come to their establishments, but people didn’t know just how safe they were,” says Browne.

He adds that there’s strength in numbers.

“The more people that rate in the app, the more effective it is,” says Browne. “When you click on a business, you can see the comments most recently presented, so you can see in the past week they’ve been doing a great job and they’ve really changed their ways because maybe previously they weren’t… or visa versa.”

Looking ahead, Browne says they hope to expand to other cities in Pennsylvania, with Harrisburg to start.