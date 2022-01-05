Walmart, Kroger raising prices for COVID test kits

(WTAJ) — Walmart and Kroger both plan to raise the cost of at-home COVID-19 test kits this week.
The BinaxNOW COVID-19 antigen self-test will be priced at $19.88 at Walmart and $23.99 at Kroger, according to their websites.
In 2021, both stores pledged to sell the test kits, made by Abbott Laboratories, for $14 for 100 days. This was due to a surge of COVID-19 cases across the country.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 56,310,718 cases of COVID-19 across the United States in the past 30 days. On Jan. 3, 828,417 cases were reported.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.