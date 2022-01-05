Walmart, Kroger raising prices for COVID test kits

(WTAJ) — Walmart and Kroger both plan to raise the cost of at-home COVID-19 test kits this week.

The BinaxNOW COVID-19 antigen self-test will be priced at $19.88 at Walmart and $23.99 at Kroger, according to their websites.

In 2021, both stores pledged to sell the test kits, made by Abbott Laboratories, for $14 for 100 days. This was due to a surge of COVID-19 cases across the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 56,310,718 cases of COVID-19 across the United States in the past 30 days. On Jan. 3, 828,417 cases were reported.