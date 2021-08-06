Visitor restrictions return to Geisinger as COVID-19 cases increase

DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Geisinger will reinstate its visitation restrictions starting Aug. 9 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The visitation restrictions will go into effect at all hospital campuses. Hospitalized patients and patients in the emergency room will only be allowed to have two visitors. Outpatients will be allowed to have one visitor, according to a statement from Geisinger.

All patients, visitors and employees are required to wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status. In addition, capacity in waiting rooms and other public spaces such as cafeterias will be reduced to 50%. Geisinger said this has been done to encourage physical distancing.

“By making these changes and reinforcing mitigation efforts, Geisinger is following guidelines from the CDC and taking a proactive stance to protect our neighbors and communities from the increasing spread of COVID-19,” Geisinger said in a statement. “According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data, over the past few weeks, the Commonwealth is seeing new COVID-19 cases double about every 10 days.”

Ninety-five percent of new infections are among unvaccinated people, according to Director of Infectious Diseases Dr. Stanley Martin.

“Of the 155,000 people Geisinger has fully vaccinated against the virus, less than 0.01% have been admitted to our hospitals for COVID-19 treatment,” Martin said. “It’s clear the vaccines are safe and working as they are supposed to.”