Vaccine providers agree with Gov. Wolf’s decision that all PA adults are eligible to schedule vaccine appointments Tuesday

REGIONAL, Pa. (WTAJ) – Earlier today, Governor Tom Wolf and the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force announced that effective Tuesday, April 13, all Pennsylvania adults will be eligible to schedule an appointment for the COVID -19 vaccine.

Vaccine providers say this decision couldn’t come at a better time.

Since shifting to phase 1B, and now 1C, they say there has been a decline in interest in vaccines, putting some vaccine doses at risk of going to waste.

“We have seen in the last couple of weeks some of the volume in our clinics not filling,” said Megan Bussard, Assistant VP, physician network, at Penn Highlands Healthcare. “So I agree that it’s an appropriate time to move out of the 1A-C, and open it up to all Pennsylvanians at this time.”

Frank Straub, the owner and CFO of St. Mary’s Pharmacy, says after vaccinating more than 10,000 people in phase 1A, they have seen appointments being left open. There are people that would like to fill those appointments, but were not eligible. Straub also adds they have taken measures to be prepared for an increase in appointments.

“We have the supply,” he said. “We hired more people, so the timing is really just right for us.”

Both Penn Highlands and St. Mary’s Pharmacy have open appointments. Penn Highlands has clinics scheduled through the end of the month, and St. Mary’s Pharmacy has open appointments from now- May 15.