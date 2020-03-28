USDA approves Wolf administration proposal for COVID-19 Disaster Food Distribution

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding received approval for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture on Friday evening to operate a Disaster Household Distribution program, according to the Wolf administration. The program will run through The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), which will provide critical food supplies to Pennsylvanians affected statewide by the COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Governor Tom Wolf sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue on Thursday asking for approval of the department’s waiver application that would allow more food to be distributed at hundreds of locations across the state.

The disaster household distribution will begin March 28, 2020 through April 26, 2020. This approval allows the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) to serve up to 772,500 individuals using USDA Foods available on-hand.

“Hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians have applied for unemployment compensation after just two weeks of COVID-19 mitigation efforts. I’m incredibly grateful for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s acknowledgement of our need to feed Pennsylvania,” Governor Wolf said.

“This waiver lifts a weight off the shoulders of our food banks and families across the commonwealth.”

The approval will also allow the department and its partners to efficiently distribute a variety of foods – including meats, vegetables, fruit, canned goods, cereal, rice, pasta, eggs, and more – to those most affected by the closure of non-life sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania.

For more information on the approval, click here.