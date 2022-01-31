UPMC encourages Evusheld treatment ahead of COVID-19 infection

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Based on the latest hospitalization trends and the growing list of available COVID-19 treatments, “There’s reason for optimism,” said Dr. Donald Yealy, chief medical officer at UPMC.

Across the nation, COVID-19 hospitalizations are decreasing or plateauing.

“This includes in all the facilities that UPMC serves,” said Dr. Yealy.

UPMC reported hitting their peak about 10 days ago.

“The Omicron variant came quickly, and like we saw in other areas around the globe, it is dropping fast, after very intense activity,” said Dr. Yealy.

However, Yealy said now is not the time to let up as the fight against COVID-19 continues.

In addition to getting vaccinated, UPMC is highly recommending people with suppressed immune systems take Evusheld.

“This is actually 2 monoclonal antibodies that we give before someone is infected with COVID-19,” said Dr. Stanly Marks, chairman of the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. “It lasts in your body for many months.”

It’s administered through an injection.

“The Evusheld drug works very well in stimulating antibodies against all forms of the virus right now,” said Tami Minnier, chief quality and operational excellence officer for UPMC.

About 1,000 doses have been given by UPMC so far. The treatment is funded by the government and Dr. Yealy said his patients have not experienced symptoms from Evusheld.

UPMC is currently calling eligible patients to share more information about Evusheld and schedule limited appointments.

“So, how do you recognize if you get one of these calls? Well, it starts with an automated message that says, ‘Hello, this is UPMC to calling to share information from your doctor about Evusheld’,” said Minnier. “If you miss the call, don’t worry, we’re going to leave a number for you to call back so that you still have access to this critical medication.”

You can also contact your doctor or visit UPMC’s website for further details.