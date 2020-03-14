UPMC announces development of test that detects coronavirus

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Doctors from UPMC announced that the health system has developed a test that detects the virus that causes COVID-19.

UPMC plans to use this test to diagnose select, symptomatic cases.

Starting on Tuesday, UPMC will begin directing patients with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 to a specimen collection site in Pittsburgh’s south side neighborhood.

“Developing this test for a never before seen virus in the midst of a pandemic and a heavy flu season was a tremendous challenge and accomplishment,” said Dr. Alan Wells, the Medical Director of the UPMC Clinical Laboratories.

Dr. Alan Wells says UPMC will be able to diagnose patients within 24 hours, rather the days or weeks, that it currently takes with outside lab s and the strained capacity.

The health system expects to test 20 patients a day–quickly ramping up to more than 100 by the end of the week.

Wells adds that UPMC will be able to rapidly increase that capacity.