UPMC administers first COVID-19 vaccines

Coronavirus

by: WTAJ Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTAJ) – On Monday, UPMC will administer the first dose of Pfizer`s Food and Drug Administration-approved COVID-19 vaccine to several frontline workers.

A livestream will be available at 11 a.m. with a replay of the event added shortly after.

