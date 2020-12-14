(WTAJ) – On Monday, UPMC will administer the first dose of Pfizer`s Food and Drug Administration-approved COVID-19 vaccine to several frontline workers.
A livestream will be available at 11 a.m. with a replay of the event added shortly after.
The latest from WTAJ
- Newsfeed Now: US health workers receiving COVID-19 vaccines; Electors meeting to choose next president
- Second stimulus: IRS warns of new text scam aimed getting people to accept fake checks
- UPMC administers first COVID-19 vaccines
- Tokyo leader: Vaccines give hope for Olympics
- Trump says he’s nixing plan for early vaccine at White House