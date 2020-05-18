Under 900 new COVID-19 cases statewide, only 6 in our region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed under 900 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, pushing state totals just over 63,000.

As of Monday, there are 822 new cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 63,056. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 277,553 people have tested negative.

There are 4,505 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are 555 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region, 6 more than yesterday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below. Bedford, Cambria, Elk and Somerset all have one COVID-19 related death. Centre County has six COVID-19 related deaths.

Currently, of the 214 reported for Huntingdon County, 143 are reported from the DOC to be inmates and are confined inside of Huntingdon SCI.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 26% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 29% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here .

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 13,626 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,111 cases among employees, for a total of 15,737 at 561 distinct facilities in44counties. Out of our total deaths, 3,086 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.