Two counties now labeled ‘high’ transmission in our central region, masks highly advised by CDC

(WTAJ) — Two counties in our central Pennsylvania region has been added to the “high” category of COVID-19 transmission and three others are in “substantial” according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Clearfield County has been added to the “high” category with Bedford County after analyzing the positivity rate of new COVID-19 cases from Aug. 4 to Aug. 10.

Cambria, Centre, Elk, Huntingdon and Jefferson counties are currently in the “substantial” category.

For counties with a substantial or high level of transmission, the CDC recommends that people wear masks indoors, even if they are fully vaccinated.

Pennsylvania map from the CDC county tracker. (Blue-Low, Yellow-Moderate, Orange-Substantial, Red-High)

Blair, Somerset and Cameron counties are currently in the “moderate” level of transmission.

None of Pennsylvania is in the “low” level.

As of this writing, vaccine data shows 63.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated in the commonwealth, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

What is the delta plus variant?

The Department of Health also reported more than 1,000 new COVID cases daily in August.

