This week, COVID-19 infected 88% of Centre Crest residents

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today, Centre Crest in Bellefonte released a statement confirming 110 active COVID-19 cases among their total 164 residents.

Just this Monday, they reported 88% of their community had active cases of COVID-19. Now, they say it’s decreased by 35 people over those two days.

According to the nursing home administrator, those 35 residents have recovered.

It’s also reported there are 46 active cases among staff.

Centre Crest says they will provide a weekly update regarding COVID-19 numbers to residents, responsible parties, and family members.

Case numbers will also be updated on their website each Thursday; however, if new cases arise between then, it will be reported the next calendar day.

They say they’re continuing to follow guidelines from the CDC, CMS, and local health and emergency management agencies.

In their statement, Centre Crest says they’re concerned for the ongoing safety and health of their community.