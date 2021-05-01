“The little clinic that could” celebrates over 27,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — They call it, “The little vaccine clinic that could.” Today, Centre Volunteers in Medicine celebrated a milestone in their COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

Since their first clinic in mid-January, they’ve distributed over 21,750 first and second doses.

“We were only able to succeed at this scale because so many people stepped up to volunteer to help,” said Cheryl White, executive director for CVIM. “As of yesterday, 440 volunteers have donated almost 5,000 hours to us to help get our community vaccinated.”

Early in their rollout, CVIM partnered with the State College Area School District. The use of school facilities allowed the clinic to reach more people.

“Look how far they’ve come and look how much they’ve grown,” said Representative Kerry Benninghoff, 171st District. “A lot of it is because people have visions.”

“The amount of people that have come to help with this process, the volunteers, is just amazing, and it just shows what we can do when we put our minds together to work together for the benefit of our community,” said Senator Corman.

There are appointments available for CVIM vaccination clinics in the month of May. Sign ups are open on their website.