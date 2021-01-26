Tentative date set for 2021 Boston Marathon

BOSTON (WTAJ) — The new tentative date for the Boston Marathon is set for Oct. 11.

The organization said they are announcing the date with “a cautious optimism.”



“If we are able to hold an in-person race in October, the safety of participants, volunteers, spectators, and community members will be paramount,” President and CEO Tom Grilk said.

The 2020 marathon was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the first cancelation in its 124-year history. Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said it was “one of the hardest announcements to make.”

Now, Mayor Walsh says he is filled with hope.

“We have a ways to go before we’re out of the woods, but guided by sound judgment and the advice of our public health experts, I am hopeful that we’ll get to enjoy the return of one of Boston’s most storied traditions this fall,” he said.

Registration has not opened yet for the 2021 race. Any runners looking for more information on COVID-19 protocols or other frequently asked questions can visit the Boston Marathon’s website.