Temporary COVID-19 testing site to open in Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A COVID-19 testing site will begin offering free testing this Sunday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, Feb. 25 in Huntingdon.

The testing site is being operated by the Pennsylvania Department of Health at the site of the former Gordman’s/Peebles department store in the Huntingdon plaza in Smithfield Township. Lower nasal passage swab tests will be performed.

The testing is being offered as a drive-through or walk-in testing clinic and is open to anyone feeling they need tested. Tests are being conducted inside and outside of the former store location. Testing is being offered from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day.

Those wishing to use the drive-through testing should enter the plaza parking lot through the main entrance from Route 22 at the front of the plaza and follow the established lane for drive-thru testing.

Those opting to use the walk-in testing should park in the designated area of the parking lot and enter through the front entrance doors. Testing is free and on a first-come, first-serve basis to anyone three years of age and older. Patients are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested.

No appointment is necessary. Patients should bring a photo-id or insurance card. Registration will be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is typically three days after testing. Commissioners are urging residents of Huntingdon County to take advantage of this testing clinic as a way to help control the spread of COVID-19.

The Huntingdon County Emergency Management Agency is assisting and supporting this testing site by coordinating and providing several items such as tables, chairs and other supplies needed for the testing site to operate efficiently and safely.

Residents of, and in close proximity to Huntingdon Borough will also be able to hear updated information on the testing site and other COVID-19 related news on Huntingdon community radio at 1620 a.m.

If you have any questions or for more information call the Pennsylvania Department of Heath at 1-877-PA-HEALTH; 1-877-724-3258 or visit www.Health.Pa.Gov.