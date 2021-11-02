Tech issue delays DOH COVID-19 report

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A technical issue has delayed the daily COVID-19 case report for Nov. 2, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Department of Health plans to provide a three-day update with COVID-19 cases reported between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2.

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, there were 75 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 31,530 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

  • According to the CDC, as of Monday, Nov. 1, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
  • According to the CDC, as of Monday, Nov. 1, 72% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

