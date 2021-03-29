Study: State College ranked 7th in metro areas with high COVID-19 cases

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College has been ranked as the seventh-highest metro area with the greatest number of new COVID-19 cases relative to population, according to a study conducted by the New York Times.

The study is measured by new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks relative to their population. With a population of 162,385 people, there have been 989 cases in the past two weeks. DuBois comes in at No. 16 with a population of 79,255 people and 429 new cases within two weeks. Allentown is the only other Pennsylvania city on the list, listed at No. 15 with 4,636 cases in a population of 844,052 people.

“Scaling those cases by the population of the area can help give a sense of the prevalence of the illness there and how strained a community’s health care system may be,” the New York Times reports. “Of course, case counts are subject to variable rates of testing — cases could fall in places simply because fewer tests are being done — so moderate changes in rankings on these tables may not always be meaningful.”

Cities listed in the top five include Jackson, Mich., Idaho Falls, New York City area and Atlantic City, N.J.