State reports 1,178 new cases of COVID-19, 4 from Central PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed an increase of COVID-19 cases in our Central PA Region as the state totals rises to nearly 23,000.

The state has 1,178 new confirmed cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 22,833. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

There are now 507 deaths.

As of Saturday afternoon, there are 134 cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region. Bedford County sees its first death from the coronavirus.

Bedford – 5 — 1 death

Blair – 10

Cambria – 13 – 1 Death

Cameron – 1

Centre – 70

Clearfield – 9

Elk – 2

Huntingdon – 10

Jefferson – 2

Somerset – 12

There are 102,057 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

1% are aged 5-12;

2% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 9% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 49% are aged 25-49;

29% are aged 50-64; and

22% are aged 65 or older.