State Police to assist in enforcing closure of non-life sustaining businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), released a statement today in which he announced that state police will be helping enforce Governor Tom Wolf’s order on the closures of non-life sustaining businesses.

Colonel Evanchick says the goal is “protecting lives and maintaining order in the commonwealth.” He also went on to say that “troopers and liquor control enforcement officers are prepared to ensure compliance” of Governor Wolf’s order.

According to Colonel Evanchick , businesses who choose not to comply can face criminal charges “under the Administrative Code of 1929, 71 P.S. § 1409 and/or the Pennsylvania Disease Prevention and Control Law of 1955, 35 P.S. § 521.20(a).” Both are summary offenses and can lead to fines or even jail time.

“We believe most Pennsylvanians want to act responsibly and do their part to help slow the spread of this deadly virus,” Colonel Evanchick said.

“Troopers and liquor control officers will make every effort to achieve voluntary compliance by educating business owners and using discretion when appropriate.”

Governor Wolf also asked other agencies to aid in the enforcement:

Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board

Department of Health

Department of Agriculture

Pennsylvania State Police

Local officials, using their resources to enforce closure orders within their jurisdictions

The enforcement action will begin at 8:00 a.m., Monday, March 23.