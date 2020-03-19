Special senior shopping hours

(CBS) — People across the country are being told to keep a distance from each other to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Americans can still go grocery shopping, but busy stores present a problem for seniors and others at high risk.

Now some businesses are offering a solution.

Shoppers rolled into this Los Angeles grocery store at 7 a.m. for a bit of VIP treatment.

Everyone here is a senior or considered high risk during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We’re trying to be as nice as possible, but our community really understands that these are the people we need to take care of,” said Khadija Zanotto: VP of Marketing.

Whole foods is allowing shoppers over 60 in one hour before opening to the general public.

Dollar General is also reserving its first hour for seniors, and Target is setting aside time for high-risk customers on Wednesday mornings.

Several other outlets are also adjusting hours for the elderly.