Six Central Pa. counties in ‘high’ transmission for COVID-19

(WTAJ)– All 10 counties in the WTAJ viewing region are in the “high” or “substantial” category of COVID-19 transmission according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Blair County has entered the “high” category as of Friday, Aug. 20. A full map of Pennsylvania reflecting data from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20 is below:
COUNTIES IN HIGH TRANSMISSION
- Bedford
- Blair
- Cameron
- Clearfield
- Jefferson
- Somerset
COUNTIES IN SUBSTANTIAL TRANSMISSION
- Cambria
- Centre
- Elk
- Huntingdon
There are currently only two counties in Pennsylvania in the “moderate” category: Juniata and Montour. There are no counties in the “low” category.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,128 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday and 22 deaths. Over 11.9 million vaccine doses have been administered and 64.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the DOH.
