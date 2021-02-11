“Shocking & insulting”: COVID-19 vaccine roll-out in long term care facilities

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Pennsylvania on December 14, but the Pennsylvania Healthcare Association says, it wasn’t until two weeks later that they were administered to the first residents and staff in long term care facilities.

“A full two weeks after Pennsylvania’s hospitals received their doses and the same day that New Jersey, which missed a federal filing deadline, began to vaccinate its facilities,” said Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Healthcare Association. “And the same day that the state of West Virginia completed its first round of vaccinations for all long term care residents and staff.”

Shamberg said CDC data shows the commonwealth allocating less than 20% of its total vaccine supply to long term care facilities.

“This is both shocking and insulting,” said Shamberg. “While providers were desperately waiting to receive the vaccine, nearly 1,200 deaths occurred in nursing homes.”

Compared to Florida, which has a similar number of long term care facilities, Shamberg said they prioritized 50% of vaccines to their most vulnerable at the start, and now they’re in their final clinics.

Today, he offered four solutions and suggestions to state leaders:

Pennsylvania must allocate more than 18 percent of that state’s vaccines to long-term care providers to accelerate vaccinations. Leaders must develop a plan for administering vaccines after the third Federal Pharmacy Partnership clinic ends. The Department of Health should issue clear, post-vaccine guidance for reopening facilities and reuniting residents with their loved ones. Officials need to develop a plan for mass vaccinations to limit community spread, thus decreasing the likelihood of spread in long-term care.

Meanwhile, Juniper Communities in Centre County says they quickly joined the Federal Pharmacy Partnership program when it was offered.

“We’ve done a lot of education, we have taken time to sit one on one with individuals who may have had some hesitation,” said Kathryn Bainbridge, nursing home administrator for Juniper Village at Brookline.

On January 9, Juniper communities hosted their first vaccination clinic. They’ve hosted two more since and now report 100% of their residents are vaccinated, alongside 96% of their staff.