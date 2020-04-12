Sheetz employee in Cambria County tests positive for coronavirus

CARROLLTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An official from Sheetz confirmed on Sunday that an employee at their Carrolltown location has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sheetz says it wants to share this information to make the public aware of the situation, and that they will continue to fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

“Sheetz has been informed that an employee at our store location along Main Street in Carrolltown has tested positive for COVID-19. Since the beginning of this crisis, we have been focused on the health and wellness of our customers and employees,” said Nick Ruffner, PR Manager at Sheetz.

“Because of this positive test, this store location is closed immediately and will be professionally deep cleaned and disinfected before reopening. Our gas pumps will also be sanitized and cleaned.”

The Sheetz in Carolltown, located on 139 S Main Street, is closed at this time.

Sheetz adds that they are in contact with any other employees who may have interacted with the individual and are following all guidelines set forth by the CDC and Department of Health.