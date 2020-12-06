Several Bald Eagle Area School District bus drivers test positive for COVID-19; alters bus routes

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bald Eagle Area Area School District officials are reporting several bus drivers in the district have tested positive for COVID-19, which will prevent two buses from being able to run.

Officials confirmed the news in a Facebook post. The bus drivers are located in the Mountaintop Area, which will affect Bus 17, which sends students to the MS/HS and Wingate from the Mountaintop Area and Bus 23, which carries Mountaintop Elementary students.

District officials add they are working on a plan to get students who ride on those buses normally to school. They say those students will have an opportunity to:

Take a different bus to school (will cause students to get to school later)

Be driven to school (if possible)

Work remotely

The district is asking for affected parents to email their school’s principal by Sunday evening so they have a count of the number of students who will be riding the buses.