Several Bald Eagle Area School District bus drivers test positive for COVID-19; alters bus routes

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bald Eagle Area Area School District officials are reporting several bus drivers in the district have tested positive for COVID-19, which will prevent two buses from being able to run.
Officials confirmed the news in a Facebook post. The bus drivers are located in the Mountaintop Area, which will affect Bus 17, which sends students to the MS/HS and Wingate from the Mountaintop Area and Bus 23, which carries Mountaintop Elementary students.
District officials add they are working on a plan to get students who ride on those buses normally to school. They say those students will have an opportunity to:
- Take a different bus to school (will cause students to get to school later)
- Be driven to school (if possible)
- Work remotely
The district is asking for affected parents to email their school’s principal by Sunday evening so they have a count of the number of students who will be riding the buses.