Senator Corman holds town hall to address COVID-19 vaccine roll-out

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Millions of Pennsylvanians are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, raising questions on how, when, and where community members can get their dose.

To help answer these questions directly, Senator Jake Corman held a telephone town hall today, alongside healthcare professionals.

The senator says the most asked question has been, “Basically, how can they get it? Obviously that’s the most important issue. Or, how can their loved one get it?”

Many hospitals, doctor’s offices, and local pharmacies say they’re prepared to administer the vaccine, but the supply is not yet available from the federal government.

The senator could not put a time frame on when acquiring the vaccine may become more consistent. For now, he says it’s important for the public to be prepared and get their names on the list to receive the vaccine.

“We’ve been reaching out to the Department of Health to try and get them to go through the process of how many are getting vaccines from different places, how many are getting into people’s arms, so that people get an idea of understanding what’s available, what’s not as of yet,” says Senator Corman.

After Phase 1A expanded to include people over 65 and those with preexisting health conditions, about 3.5 million Pennsylvanians became eligible to receive the vaccine.

In today’s town hall, some say they struggled with online scheduling portals, and asked if there was another way.

“Unfortunately right now, no,” says Joan Bradbury, executive director of the Senate Health & Human Services Committee. “If you don’t have internet access, we can assist you in our Senate offices.”

Nirmal Joshi, system chief medical officer at Mount Nittany Health, adds, “You can have someone call on your behalf, as long as the information is there.”

There is a map currently available on the Pennsylvania government’s website which outlines where you can receive the vaccine.