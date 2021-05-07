Senator Bob Casey meets Cambria-Somerset COVID-19 Task Force

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Senator Bob Casey and Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson met members of the Cambria-Somerset COVID-19 Task Force today, and toured their vaccination clinic and resource fair at the Oakhurst Homes Community Center in Johnstown.

“This vaccination site is an example of a group of folks in this community, coming together to bring vaccination site to a neighborhood, to a community, and that’s what we have to continue to support,” said Casey.

They said it’s important to meet people where they are and make the vaccine accessible.

“Events like this, where they’re breaking down the barriers of access, and getting vaccine right to people with as little effort as possible is what we need to continue to do,” said Dr. Johnson.

Senator Casey urges people to trust the vaccine’s safety and the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization.

“It’s a very rigorous process, it’s the most rigorous process in the world, there’s nothing like the FDA in any other country,” said Casey.

They said encouraging your loved ones to get the shot as well, can help unite the community in the continued fight against COVID-19.