Saint Mark Parish mass attendee tests positive for COVID-19

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person who attended Saint Mark Parish mass in Altoona last Sunday has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown official Tony DeGol.

DeGol says the individual was present at the 4:30 p.m. mass on Sunday, September 26.

He adds that a professional cleaning company will deep-clean the church today.

The 4:30 pm Mass scheduled for today at Saint Mark has been moved to the Holy Rosary Parish in Altoona.

Despite this recent development, it is expected that Saint Mark will have their normal Sunday Mass as scheduled.

Bishop Mark Bartchak is advising all clergy and parishioners to wear masks at all Masses and practice physical distancing.